The New York Renaissance Faire begins Saturday, August 17, at 600 Rt. 17A, Tuxedo. The Faire’s 2024 season runs eight weekends starting August 17 and closing on Sunday, October 6. The Faire promises “an eclectic mix of fun and frivolity” with 16th century flair.

Faire-goers can enjoy mead and turkey legs as well as modern eats, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. The marketplace features nearly 200 artisan shops selling items such as handmade chain maille, Scottish kilts, handcrafted leather items, flower wreaths, soaps, pottery, jewelry, and more.

Watch as blacksmiths and glassblowers create one of a kind items right before your eyes.

The faire also features jugglers, musicians, acrobats, jousting, comedy, and costumed performers. There will also be rides and games for kids, and special theme weeks and other fun activities fit for the whole family.

Tickets are $48 for adults and $20 for children 5 to 12; children four and under get in free.

For more information, including senior and military discounts, and a full schedule of faire events by day and week, visit renfair.com/ny.