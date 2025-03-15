Playhouse opens with ‘Girl Groups of the 60s’ concert

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players will celebrate the opening of its 30th season with a fundraiser concert titled, “Fabulous Females - Girl Groups of the 60s.” Performances will take place on Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. The performances are at The Playhouse at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe. Admission is $18. Tickets may be obtained from AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at 845-294-9465. This production is created and directed by Lori Crescenzo with musical direction by Laura Evans.

Performers include Nicole Bader, Kayla Collins, Erin Cross, Ali Grieb, and Kaitlyn Kozinski. They will sing songs by The Ronettes, The Supremes, The Dixie Cups, The Shangri-las, and more.