Performing Arts Foundation to host concert

The Hudson Valley Performing Arts Foundation will host a Chamber Music Concert featuring musicians of the New York Philharmonic & Friends on Sunday Nov. 2.

The concert will be held at the Mulder Chapel at the Warwick Conference Center at 62 Warwick Center Road in Warwick and feature Virtuoso Violinist Joseph Lin, Violinist David Southorn, Associate Principal Violist Rebecca Young, Cellists Ru-Pei Yeh and Patrick Jee. The ensemble will perform Mozart’s “Duo for Violin and Viola in G major, K 423” and Schubert’s “Cello Quintet in C major, Op. 163, D. 956.”

Tickets are $50 for adults, $40 for seniors and military and $20 for students. Premium tickets ($75) include reserved premium seating section, a post-concert gala reception, an artist meet and greet and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

For tickets and more information log onto https://shorturl.at/EbFnd.