Orange County School of Dance announces this season’s ‘Little Feet’ dancers

The Orange County School of Dance has announces its 2023-2024 Little Feet Dance Company. Dancers were selected by a panel of judges through audition.

This year’s company members are Arianny Acosta, Macy Benza, Katie Cox, Darya Elisseenko, Layla Grady, Emily Hashim, Valentina Marcus, Samantha Marsico, Alex McConnell, Evelyn Morris, Sasha Newman, Lia Pisello, Mia Poggoli, Gabby Romano, and Valerie Taveras.

Little Feet performs throughout the Hudson Valley as part of its commitment to community service. Past performances have taken place at Storm King Sculpture Park, Woodbury Common, Monroe-Woodbury schools, dance invitationals, Westchester dance festivals, senior residences, and hospitals.

Upcoming performances include the 9th Nutcracker/Holiday show on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.

In other performance news, the school’s theater students will perform “Sherlock Holmes Meets the Bully of Baker Street” on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. The music students will present a whole week of concerts starting Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. Then the 9th Dance Invitational will present advanced dancers from the Hudson Valley, including those from the Little Feet Dance Company, on Sunday, March 10, at 3 p.m. The Little Feet Dance Company will also perform in April. Later in June, the entire dance school will perform five separate shows of “Mean Girls, Jr.” The school also plans to present a full-length ballet and a play put on by the theater students some time in the spring.

All tickets can be purchased in advance at the office in Monroe (845-782-2482) or at the door. Tickets are $20 each. All performances take place at 22 Lake Street, Monroe. For more information, contact Joanna Markowitz at orangedanceschool@gmail.com.