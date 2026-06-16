Orange County NY Arts Council seeks artists for OC Live! 2026

The Orange County NY Arts Council is calling on artists of all disciplines to register for OC Live! 2026, taking place on July 18 at Sweet Clover Farm in Highland Mills. Registration is open through June 24, or until event capacity is reached, so artists are encouraged to register early to guarantee participation.

The July 18 event at Sweet Clover Farm will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature visual artists, musicians, performers, writers, makers, and arts organizations from across Orange County and the Hudson Valley.

For complete event details and artist registration information, please visit ocartscouncil.org/oclive.