O.C. Play Festival to feature seven shorts about climate change

The O.C. Play Festival is presenting “You Don’t Need a Weatherman to Know Which Way the Wind Blows” seven short plays about climate change and environmental issues. Earlier this year plays dealing with contemporary social, cultural and political issues were requested for submission.

Over 200 short plays were submitted from al over the world. The largest number of submissions were, plays about climate change and the environment.

The selected plays include: “Melvin” by Gemma Cooper-Novack, “The Mascot Always Pings Twice” by Michael C. O’Day, “The Gas Man Cometh” by Ian Patrick Williams, “(Un)Drinkable” by Dana Hall, “The Warehouse at the End of the World” by Ben Scranton, “Weather Weather Wait Wait What?” By Carter Lewis, and “The Eighteenth Quinquetennial Endlings Picnic” by Jillian Blevins.

“These seven plays demonstrate how connected climate change and environmental problems are to larger social and political issues,” producer Paige Dillon said. “It’s exciting to be able to entertain and inform an audience about issues that affect our lives daily.”

Each play approaches the subject from a different point of view. Whether it’s the extinction of species or fracking in Appalachia these seven plays go beyond recommending recycling as a solution to an impending threat.

“Warehouse At the End of the World,” directed by Kevin McDonald, is an absurdist and comical take on the world after a catastrophic event makes you wonder if this what is in shore.

“The Mascot Always Pings Twice,” directed by kat baus explores the corporate side of the climate message while “(Un)Drinkable,” directed by Paul Ellis and “The Gas Man Cometh,” directed by Gloria Bonelli tackle how race and economic class influence environmental decisions.

“Melvin,” directed by baus and “The Eighteenth Quiquenial Endlings Picnic,” directed by Bonelli, bring endangered species to the front of the issue. “Weather Weather Wait Wait What?” directed by Ellis, shows us what life is like in a climate diminished world,

The Annual OC International Play Festival is at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center Friday, and Saturday, August 18 & 19, at 7:30 pm. For tickets information, log onto bit.ly/OCPlayFestTix.

An eighth play, “Reconnaissance” by Lisa Feriend is scheduled for performance at August for the Arts, a month-long program of festivals, hosted by The Hudson Valley Film Festival, the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival, The Orange County Short Play Festival, and the Fuller Moon Arts Festival. This free event, is suitable for all ages. The Celebration of the Arts begins on Aug 5 at Stanley Deming Park, downtown Warwick. The performance of Reconnaissance is scheduled at 4:00 p.m.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Arts Mid-Hudson.