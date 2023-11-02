NYS Assemblymember Christopher Eachus to present educational program at Woodbury Public Library

The Ramapo Catskill Library System (RCLS) recently announced a series of educational events scheduled at four libraries within the RCLS network, including the Woodbury Public Library’s Ida Cornell Branch at 23 Smith Clove Road, Central Valley. Assemblymember Chris Eachus will visit each library to educate patrons on a particular topic. For his scheduled talk at the Woodbury Public Library, he will discuss solar cars.

Below is a list of Eachus’s talks:

Rose Memorial Library - November 4 at 12 p.m.: “Slime”

Woodbury Public Library - November 8 at 5 p.m.: “Solar Cars”

Cornwall Library - November 14 at 4:30 p.m.: “Kinetic & Potential Energy”

Highland Falls Library - November 18 at 10:30 a.m.: “About the Universe”

These programs are designed to pique the interest of young and teen learners, offering fun, insightful, and interactive experiences. If you are interested in attending these events, contact the respective library directly.

Eachus holds a master’s degree from SUNY New Paltz and has spent four decades teaching high school advanced placement physics, math, and Earth science in the Hudson Valley. Notably, he achieved success as the NFA Solar Car Racing Team advisor, winning three national championships and qualifying the team for two world championships in London, England.

Beyond his contributions to education, Eachus has served as an Orange County legislator, worked in veterans’ assistance organizations, including on the 18th Congressional Veterans Advisory Board, and was Scout BSA district chair for the Heritage District of the Greater Hudson Valley Council.

For more information about these events and other library programs, visit the Ramapo Catskill Library System at rcls.org.