Newburgh. Create a merit badge this Memorial Day weekend

During Memorial Day weekend, come to Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site and create your own Badge of Military Merit.

General George Washington, while headquartered in Newburgh, created the Badge of Military Merit on August 7, 1782. The first award of its kind to honor enlisted personnel, it evolved into the Purple Heart, an award given today to military personnel, officers and enlisted, wounded or killed in the defense of our country.

This craft opportunity is free with admission, which includes a guided tour of the historic Headquarters and the freedom to explore the Museum, including the two new exhibits, George Washington: Perspectives on His Life and Legacy, and The Defense of the Hudson.

The grounds, Museum and historic Hasbrouck House are open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. For additional information, call 845-562-1195.

Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site, a registered National Historic Landmark, is located at the corner of Liberty and Washington Streets in the city of Newburgh’s East End Historic District. The site is one of 35 historic sites within the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and is one of 28 facilities administered by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission in New York and New Jersey.