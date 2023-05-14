Newburgh. ‘A Peek into the Process’ shows artist in action

For Rachel Williams, art is much more than stretching canvas and applying paint. The preparation is as important as the images because it establishes an atmosphere and a concept.

On May 26, 2023 Williams will set up shop in the Mindy Ross Gallery at SUNY Orange in Newburgh. From 12 to 5pm, she will display the materials and tools she uses before demonstrating how she creates with them.

“A Peek into the Process” is intended to be a casual event offered by Williams to show the artist in action. She will explain how she prepares the burlap on which she paints: stretching canvases, gessoing them, applying the burlap on top, creating textured surfaces, distressing edges, ripping and tearing, lifting and folding...the process. Questions will be welcome, so, come with your own and be open to finding more to ask.

While in the gallery, enjoy viewing Introspective, a solo show of Williams’ paintings.

Williams studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, the School of Art and Design at Alfred University, SUNY New Paltz, and SUNY Orange. She is a full-time art teacher in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District.

This in-person event is free and open to the public with free parking as well. Park in the college garage at its entrance at (GPS) 73 First St, Newburgh. The Mindy Ross Gallery is located in Kaplan Hall which is situated on a bluff overlooking the Hudson River at the corner of Grand and First Streets.

For more information, email cultural@sunyorange.edu or log onto sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.