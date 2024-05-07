New York Air Show tickets available now

Tickets for the 2024 New York Air Show Tour are on sale now. Scheduled for August 10 and 11 at Orange County Airport (500 Dunn Road, Montgomery), the show’s headliner will be the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds. The show will also feature the Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori, which will be visiting the United States for the first time in over 30 years.

Various ticket packages are available at air.show. ”Sponsorships on-the-fly” or comprehensive sponsorship packages tailored to business needs are also available online.

Additionally, the New York Air Show is actively seeking volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online.