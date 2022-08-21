Mystery drama series filmed in Chester

Mystery Drama series Poker Face filmed scenes of an upcoming episode at the Castle Fun Center in Chester this month. The parking lot was full of production trucks, equipment and a large crew. Details of the scenes filmed will remain under wraps until the episode premieres, production staff said.

Poker Face is Peacock streaming service’s new series starring Natasha Lyonne. Each episode will feature different special guest stars. According to Production Manager Marshall Johnson, they frequently film at different locations around the Hudson Valley.