Music to sate your soul

In between prepping and eating your Thanksgiving feast, you may want to check out some hot local bands at these fine area venues. Show those out-of-town family members visiting for the holiday just how fun the Hudson Valley can be!

Saturday, November 23

Start the day at 2 p.m. with Nick Morizzo performing a mix of classic rock, country, and pop at Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Lane, Warwick). Simultaneously, Way Behind the Sun brings traditional and original country music to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick).

At 6 p.m., Floyd Pink presents Floydian classics at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester), while The Moonflower Band performs at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton).

As the evening unfolds, head to Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake) at 7 p.m. for a full-band set by the 3M Band.

At 8 p.m., Arborline Trio fills Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick) with folksy tunes, and Pauly Di Dio delivers rock-flavored selections at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick).

Lucy Kaplansky, an acclaimed singer-songwriter hailed as “the troubadour laureate of modern city folk” by “The Boston Globe,” performs at 8 p.m. at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Sugar Loaf). Tickets are available at sugarloafpacny.org.

For those looking to dance, DJ Matt spins the hits at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida). Finally, cap off the night at 9 p.m. with the Black Dirt Bandits rocking country favorites at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida).

Sunday, November 24

At 2 p.m., Jeremy Langdale delivers acoustic pop-rock at Clearview Vineyard, while Myles Mancuso brings his groove-filled sound to Pennings Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick). Alec & The Pocket, featuring Betsie Batista, perform a classic rock set at Tin Barn Brewing during the same hour.

Meanwhile, the OMG Duo, featuring Ray Longchamp and Scott Hogan, returns to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard at 2 p.m. Later, at 3 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar hosts a captivating performance by Storm King Duo, featuring Judith Tulloch on vocals and guitar and Stephen Franchino on flute.

Wednesday, November 27

Thanksgiving Eve is packed with music and celebration to kick off the holiday. At 5 p.m., Ethan Levy performs country tunes and singer-songwriter favorites at Pennings Farm Cidery.

At 6 p.m., Hudson Blue offers a lively mix of sing-alongs, requests, and dance-worthy tunes — from Sinatra to Green Day — at Tin Barn Brewing. Also at 6 p.m., Danny C’s Annual Thanksgiving Eve Kick-Off Party, featuring Wonderloaf, takes place in the Upper Barn at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island), promising an unforgettable evening of fun.

Later, at 8:30 p.m., Barrel 28 hosts Flirtin’ with Disaster, delivering energetic covers, while Chris Raabe rocks Mattingly’s Tavern starting at 9 p.m.

Friday, November 29

Keep the Thanksgiving weekend rolling with live music across the region. At 2 p.m., Marc Von Em kicks off the afternoon with his soulful acoustic sound at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard.

At 6 p.m., Georgia 5 offers fun and upbeat cover tunes at Tin Barn Brewing, while Ken Flood performs an acoustic set at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms.

Later in the evening, J.P. Conques performs at the Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m., followed by Mimicking Mars with their groovy, jammy rock at Barrel 28, starting at 8:30 p.m. Pennings Farm Market closes out the night at 9 p.m. with a performance by the N.O. 149 band.