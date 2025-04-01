Music to help you get through the week

Need a tune to tap a toe, too? A song to stomp and shout with? A singer who will tug at your heart with words meant for you and that lost love? Or current one?

Perhaps you’ll find them this week:

Saturday, April 5

Saturday offers a full day of live entertainment across Warwick and beyond, starting a noon when the Warwick Broadway Collective presents Seussical Jr. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road., an enchanting musical adventure based on the works of Dr. Seuss. Tickets can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com.

At 2 p.m., classic rock and pop fans can catch Willow Blue at Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane), while blues guitarist Petey Hop delivers an afternoon set at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd.).

At 3 p.m., local favorite Mingo Lodge takes the stage at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), and Buffalo Stack brings its soulful fusion of rock, country and blues to Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester). Praised by Vintage Guitar Magazine for the group’s engaging and unpredictable sound, Buffalo Stack delivers a performance not to be missed. Purchase tickets at meadowbluescoffee.com.

Another performance of Seussical Jr. follows at 5 p.m. at Sugar Loaf PAC.

At 6 p.m., Georgia 5 energizes the crowd with a high-energy cover set at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass).

The evening continues with the Ethan Levy Trio at 8 p.m. at Last Whisky Bar before DJ Skyhook wraps up the night with karaoke at 9 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.).

Sunday, April 6

At 2 p.m., The Kootz Band brings classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, while singer-songwriter and guitarist Jack Grace takes the stage at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard.

At the same time, Seussical The Musical returns to Sugar Loaf PAC for another whimsical performance, and acoustic artist Smokin’ Buddy Steve performs at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike).

At 3 p.m., Crash Taylor delivers his outlaw acoustic sound at Last Whisky Bar, while Vera and the Force bring a mix of classic and southern rock to Tin Barn Brewing.

At 4 p.m., the day closes with a lively jam grass session at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road), featuring Nailed Shutt.

Wednesday, April 9

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series returns to Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd.), promising a “BIG SURPRISE” from Danny C at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee hosts a jam session led by the incredible Tony Vee of Uncle Shoehorn. This is a perfect opportunity for musicians to collaborate and improvise in an intimate, creative setting.

Thursday, April 10

Folk artist Peadar Hickey takes the stage at Last Whisky Bar in Warwick for an intimate evening of live music at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 11

Friday delivers a diverse night of performances.

At 6 p.m., the Rachel Leeya Duo provides the soundtrack for Fish Fry Night at Pennings Farm Market.

Meanwhile, at 6:30 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm presents A Night of Original Songs, featuring Joe Trent Band, Rick Norman & The Lucky 7. Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.

At 8 p.m., The Arborline Trio brings their folk sounds to Last Whisky Bar, while at 8:30 p.m., The Missyping Band brings their high-energy sound to Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St., Florida).

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com

- Stefani M.C. Janelli