Music. Polka time coming to City Winery

Eighteen-time Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra are coming to City Winery Hudson Valley. The show will be held on April 30 in the Hudson Valley Falls Room at 2 p.m.

With over 106 recordings and more consecutive Grammy nominations than anyone in the history of musical awards, Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra was awarded the Commendation of Excellence by BMI, which is the only one ever awarded in polka music.

The band has recorded with Willie Nelson, The Oak Ridge Boys, Alison Kraus, Charlie Daniels, Mel Tillis and many others. They also toured with Bobby Vinto, the legendary Boots Randolph (Mr. Yakety Sax), and Myron Floren, the accordionist from the Lawrence Welk Show. They have also performed at Carnie Hall and Lincoln Center as well as headlining in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, and performing in Italy, Ireland, Poland, Austria, Switzerland and Germany. To top it all off, they are the only band ever to appear on the Grand Ole Opry with horns.

Sturr has a weekly radio show which can be heard each Sunday at 11 a.m. locally on WTBQ-FM.

Doors for the show open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $30 for premier seating. For more information, log onto https://bit.ly/3GeiTtU.