Music. Free SUNY Jazz Ensemble spring performance

The spring performance of the Jazz Ensemble is scheduled for April 21 in the William and Helen Richards Theatre in Orange Hall at 7:30 p.m. The open rehearsal morning set will be held on April 20 at 11 a.m. in the same venue. Both sessions are free and open to the public.

Song selections include: “Just Friends,” “Jazz and Samba,” “Groove Merchant,” “My Ship,” “Anthropology,” “Nica’s Dream,” “Satin Doll,” “All of Me,” “Triste,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Recordame,” and “Blues Walk.”

The Jazz Ensemble is comprised of enthusiastic SUNY Orange students and members of the community. Since their backgrounds in music vary dramatically, they work, under the guidance of their director, to become one coherent codependent group.

This semester’s ensemble includes Leo Betcher (alto sax), Richard Dambra (tenor sax), Lorelei Clark (flute and vocals), Ariana Jalon (trumpet), Aidan Plass (trumpet), Megumi Kinoshita (piano), Justin Palmiotti (bass), John Parodi (bass), Milton Peters (guitar), Harry Pharr (guitar) and Kim Peralta (drums).

The Jazz Ensemble is under the direction of Mike Antonelli, DMA, tenor sax, who received a Bachelor’s Degree in Professional Music from Berklee College of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts in Jazz and Improvisation from Boston University- College of Fine Arts. He is an active jazz musician.

Free parking is available in lot #one adjacent to Orange Hall which is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange. For more information, contact the Arts and Communication Department at 845-341-4787.