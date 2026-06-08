Music for the Week: Sinus Rhythm, Chas & Joe, Blue Heaven Swing Set and more performances to enjoy

Saturday, June 13

Starting at 12 p.m., the Backpack Snack Attack Music Festival kicks off at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, featuring The Dark Horses, Sons of Hudson, Jason Gisser, Vinyl Tap, and Fiddle Frenzy. Enjoy this special donation-based event, with all entrance proceeds going to Backpack Snack Attack to help feed local kids in need.

At 2 p.m., Chas & Joe bring classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery; The DeLear Brothers deliver their folk-inspired and traditional Irish sounds to Fence Road Farm Brewery; Dylan Doyle takes the stage at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road, and TJ Santiago returns to Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road.

Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave., starts their afternoon at 3 p.m. with their summer music sessions featuring Case Watson, Brett Chadwick, and Jac & Bill.

Bluegrass fun kicks off at the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, at 4 p.m.

The Amity Gallery, 110 Newport Bridge Road, hosts guitarist and composer Jim Kunkel, bassist and composer Mickey Kopchak, and La Rocco on drums, blending genres on the gallery stage at 5 p.m.

The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, presents an electrifying evening of dance with the internationally acclaimed Forces of Nature Dance Theatre and its youth ensemble, FIYAA (Forces Incredible Youth Artist Alliance), at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

At 7 p.m., the Blue Heaven Swing Set brings their swing jazz to Stanley Demming Park, while at 8 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, welcomes the Soul Mechanics.

Close the night out with Terra Nova at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY 17-M, at 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

Enjoy your afternoon with various live music options starting at 2 p.m. across the region! Six Degrees plays classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard, while Michael and Terry bring acoustic melodies to Fence Road Farm Brewery. At the same time, Joe Benoit performs a solo set at Applewood Winery, Men of Soul deliver R&B and soul from the ‘70s through 2010 at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, and Soul Sense takes the stage at Warwick Valley Winery.

John Zayle will perform at the Last Whisky Bar at 3 p.m.

The Free Shrimp Band will bring their infectious jams to the Captain’s Table at 4 p.m., while the Voodoo Strangers kick off their set at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, and the Funkrust Brass Band plays at the Trail’s End Taphouse.

Monday, June 15

Meadow Blues Coffee welcomes the Chris O’Leary Band to their stage at 7 p.m. Chris has appeared on stage with legendary Rolling Stones sideman Bobby Keys, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Jimmy Vivino, Jeff Healy, Steely Dan, and so many more.

Wednesday, June 17

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Summer Concert Series kicks off at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm with Jungle Habitat bringing a special ‘70s Oldies Night.

At 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee welcomes internationally renowned Slam Allen to host their blues jam session.

Thursday, June 18

Felix and the Cats return to the Blue Arrow Farm stage at 6 p.m. Or, if you’re looking to take the stage yourself, head to the Trail’s End Taphouse at 7 p.m. for their open mic night.

Friday, June 19

At 2 p.m., Hansel and Gretel take the stage at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center for a reimagined Grimm fairy tale set to iconic ‘90s music, blending contemporary, jazz, tap, hip hop, Irish, and musical theater dance.

The Free Shrimp Band is back on the Beer Garden stage at Pennings Farm Market at 5 p.m. with a $5 cover charge, while Lisa Pellegrino of Soul & Soul performs a solo set at All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Rd.

At 6 p.m., the Homes & McDonough duo bring acoustic favorites to the Captain’s Table, while at 6:30 p.m., Nailed Shutt Trio brings jam grass tunes to the Trail’s End Taphouse.

Closing the night out at 8 p.m., Sinus Rhythm brings classic and contemporary acoustic rock to the Last Whisky Bar.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.