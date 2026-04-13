Music for the Week: Performances rom Sinus Rhythm, Lucky House, VooDoo Strangers and more.

Saturday, April 18

Starting at 2 p.m., Sinus Rhythm brings pop and classic rock covers to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane, while OMG takes over at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd.

At 4:20 p.m., the Ryan Marks Band brings a fun set to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A. At 5:30 p.m., Darci Rose kicks off a solo set at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Rd.

At 7 p.m., Tangent kicks off their energetic covers at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct. In Greenwood Lake, the Bodacious Spring Flight 80’s Party starts at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, with Georgia 5, and The Bendy Effect brings their jam tunes to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike.

The 186th Music for Humanity Free Performance night starts at 7:30 p.m. at Noble Coffee Roasters, 3020 NY-207, Campbell Hall, featuring Bruce T. Carroll and Pat Lamanna.

Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave., hosts an edgy night with multiple bands: Miracle Blood, Unfortuneteller, Memory Entry, and Burial Dance.

Close the night out with classic rock covers by the Tonebenders at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY 17M.

Sunday, April 19

The Hip Replacements bring their blend of country, pop, and classic rock to Clearview Vineyard starting at 2 p.m.

At the same time, the BsKi duo kicks off a fun afternoon at Pennings Farm Cidery, Lucky House performs at Warwick Valley Winery, and Head Over Heels (High School Edition), a high-energy musical comedy blending Elizabethan-style courtly romance with the iconic pop-rock hits of The Go-Go’s, takes over the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Rd.

At 3 p.m., Dog Party brings classic rock jams to Tin Barn Brewing.

Wednesday, April 22

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series is back at Blue Arrow Farm with a set by Wind Up Monkey, starting at 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes Felix and the Cats for a set starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., enjoy a local open mic night at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market.

Friday, April 24

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Rd., Goshen, welcomes Buoy George for an intimate acoustic set starting at 5 p.m.

Perry Foster brings his signature sound to Rushing Duck Brewing at 6 p.m., while the VooDoo Strangers rock out at Trail’s End Taphouse.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com