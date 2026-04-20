Music for the Week: Enjoy rock, soul, poetry and more.

Saturday, April 25

Start your afternoon at 2 p.m. with live music at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road, by the Petey Hop Band, or stop by Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane, to hear classic rock and pop by Joe Benot.

At 3 p.m., Jennie Colabatistto takes the stage at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way. Rushing Duck Brewing Co., 2 Greycourt Ave., hosts Low-Flying Planes followed by O-Rama starting at 5 p.m., or enjoy a set by area favorite Ray Longchamp at the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A.

Singer-songwriter, guitarist, and recording artist Ronnie Ebert stops by Silvio’s Villa Ristorante & Martini Bar, 274 NY-94, for a set while Vera & The Force kick off their classic and southern rock hits at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass — both at 6 p.m.

Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., welcomes Alexis P Suter, one of Levon Helm’s legendary Midnight Rambles performers, with a captivating show starting at 7 p.m. Also at 7 p.m., The Possums perform cover tunes at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S.

At the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, enjoy a night of theater with Girls Night: The Musical starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Back at the Last Whisky Bar, The Bendy Brothers with Antoine Cara kick off their set at 8 p.m., and end the night with Hudson Blue at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M.

Sunday, April 26

City Winery Hudson Valley, 23 Factory St., hosts Pure Soul Presents: A Luther Vandross Soul Brunch at noon! A live band will bring to life the hits you know and love. At 1 p.m., Thaddeus McBride is live at the Cove Castle, 13 Castle Court.

Nailed Shitt Acoustic brings Americana, blues, reggae, and Grateful Dead favorites to Clearview Vineyard at 2 p.m. At the same time, The Amato Family Band performs at the Warwick Valley Winery, JP Conques delivers a solo set at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, and Scott Palermo brings his singer-songwriter tunes to the Delaware Valley Opera, 6692 Route 52.

Starting at 3 p.m., TJ Santiago performs at the Last Whisky Bar while Shamless Moves takes over Tin Barn Brewing with high-energy alternative and classic covers.

Wednesday, April 29

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, kicks off at 4 p.m. with Some Guys and a Broad, back by popular demand! Starting at 6:30 p.m., enjoy a blues jam session hosted by Dan Brother at Meadow Blues Coffee.

Thursday, April 30

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m. At Trail’s End Taphouse, watch or participate in their open mic night starting at 7 p.m.

City Winery hosts Poetry vs. Hip-Hop – National Poetry Month Tour with Queen Sheba and Malik Yusef at 7 p.m. This 10-plus-year nationally touring event is a friendly “battle” of lyrical competition, community, and live performance, serving as the culminating event of National Poetry Month in the Hudson Valley metro area.

Friday, May 1

The Missyping Band brings an intimate set to All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Rd., in Goshen at 5 p.m. F& The Bombsquad stop by Pennings Farm Market for a set at 6 p.m., while at Tin Barn Brewing, Decades of Dance Spring Fling, freestyle, disco, salsa, y más with J.I. Starr, begins at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Daves Not Here performs at the Cove Castle, Adam Falco plays Meadow Blues with a set ranging from folk to R&B, and The THE BAND Band brings the timeless spirit of roots rock to the stage at City Winery.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.