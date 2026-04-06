Music for the Week: Enjoy concerts, musicals and dancing

Saturday, April 11

Start the afternoon at the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, 366 Main Street, for the first of three free concerts in the Music Connects Us Spring 2026 series, featuring Don Lowe at 2 p.m.

At the same time, DJ Bang Van brings the tunes to Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave., or catch country tunes from Whiskey Crossing at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road.

Trail’s End Taphouse at Greenwood Lake Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, welcomes back the Missy Ping Duo at 5:30 p.m.

Back at Warwick Valley Winery, enjoy line dancing led by DJ Tina Marie starting at 6 p.m., while at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, the Mighty Spectrum Band brings high-energy fun and covers at the same time.

At 7 p.m., the Tee Vee Allstars stop by the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, and Sinus Rhythm brings covers to Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S.

The Cork Wine Bar, 22 N Main Street, hosts a special multimedia evening of music and storytelling beginning at 7 p.m., including a screening of the documentary “The Long Road Home” and a performance by Rob Cannillo and Susan. Also at 7 p.m., Shadows of the ‘60s take the stage at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road, paying tribute to the legendary Motown supergroups!

The Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, welcomes The PUB Trio for a set, while Floyd Pink brings the best Pink Floyd covers to Fence Road Farm Brewery, 10 Fence Road.

End the night with Second Shot at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY 17M, at 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

There’s another chance to catch the Missy Ping Trio at the Last Whisky Bar, with a set starting at 2 p.m.

Carnaby Street brings a set of British Invasion tunes to the Warwick Valley Winery, while Mark Sganga performs fingerstyle guitar at Fence Road Farm Brewing, also at 2 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of ‘80s throwback tunes with Say 80sThing at Tin Barn Brewing starting at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series continues at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, with The Cruzadors making their first appearance, plus a special Customer Appreciation Night starting at 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Back at Blue Arrow Farm, Felix and the Cats perform at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Jazzwomen bring their sounds to The Parlor at Savage Wonder Arts Center, 139 Main St., Beacon.

Looking to share your skills? Head to Trail’s End Taphouse for open mic night at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 17

At 5 p.m., All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Rd., hosts Hollywood Herb.

At 6 p.m., the Carolyn Weller Duo brings singer-songwriter tunes to Pennings Farm Market, while Andy and Stacey perform a duo set at Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave.

The Cove Castle Restaurant welcomes TJ & Company at 7 p.m., while Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center hosts Head Over Heels (High School Edition), a high-energy musical comedy blending Elizabethan-style courtly romance with the iconic pop-rock hits of The Go-Go’s, featuring talented young performers from across Orange County ages 12–18, co-produced by the Warwick Broadway Collective and the Sugar Loaf Arts Collective.

At 8 p.m., the Brooks Milgate Trio brings a soulful keyboard set to the Last Whisky Bar.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com