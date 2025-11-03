Music for the Week

Saturday, Nov. 8

The weekend kicks off with a full day of live music across the Hudson Valley. At 1:30 p.m., Black Dirt Bandits bring their high-energy country favorites to Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, $10 cover). Over at Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Lane), Nailed Shutt starts at 2 p.m. with a blend of Americana, blues, reggae, and jam-band grooves, plus a little Grateful Dead.

At 3 p.m., indie fans can catch A Carousel Moon performing at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way). The country-rock continues into the evening with the JD Brook Band, a Bergen County–based act, playing Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Ave.) hosts The Launch, the tri-state area’s premier tribute band celebrating the legendary sounds of Boston, Styx, and Queen. Known for their explosive performances and WMGK house band roots, The Launch promises a night of powerhouse rock. Tickets available at bluearrowfarm.com.

Follow Suit takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St., Florida), and Vinyl Tap closes out the evening with classic rock favorites at 9 p.m. at The Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M).

Sunday, Nov. 9

Starting at 1:30 p.m., No Promises delivers alternative rock hits at Pennings Farm Beer Garden (161 State Route 94 S.). Clearview Vineyard keeps things classic with The Hip Replacements at 2 p.m., playing a fun mix of rock, country, and pop. Also at 2 p.m., Carnaby St. performs at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd.), channeling the timeless energy of the British Invasion.

Jazz lovers can head to the Newburgh Library (124 Grand St.) for the Upstate Jazz Quartet, featuring Kim Peralta, Ed Carbone, Silvia Zehn, and Mike Aiese. The Last Whisky Bar hosts Brian Smith at 3 p.m., while Tin Barn Brewing offers an afternoon of classic rock with Dog Party.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Starting at 4 p.m., Danny C continues his Wednesday Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm with 70s Night featuring Jungle Habitat, a nostalgic trip through the decade’s best hits. Later, at 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester) welcomes acclaimed blues-rock guitarist and songwriter Chris Bergson. With praise from MOJO and Elmore Magazine, Bergson’s soulful mix of blues, rock, and roots music has earned him a place in the New York Blues Hall of Fame.

Thursday, Nov. 13

At 6 p.m., Felix and The Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm for another night of nostalgic rock and good vibes. Over in Greenwood Lake, Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A) hosts an open mic night from 7 to 9 p.m., welcoming acoustic acts, poets, comedians, and storytellers. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, at 7:30 p.m., City Winery Hudson Valley (23 Factory St., Montgomery) presents Completely Unchained, the top Van Halen tribute band in the country. Expect an electrifying set packed with hits like “Jump,” “Panama,” and “Dance The Night Away,” capturing all the fun and attitude of the mighty VH era.

Friday, Nov. 14

Friday night lights up with performances across the region. Sons of Hudson kick things off at 6 p.m. at Orange County Distillery & Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton). Blue Arrow Farm opens its doors at 6 p.m. for a full night of British rock nostalgia, featuring Felix and The Cats at 6:30 p.m. and The Wankers at 8 p.m., the ultimate Britpop tribute playing classics from Oasis, Blur, Radiohead, and more.

Tin Barn Brewing hosts dueling pianos starting at 7 p.m., while Cove Castle Restaurant (13 Castle Court) presents Garrett Gardner and Marc Brown at the same time.

Meadow Blues Coffee welcomes blues-rock legend Junior Mack at 7 p.m., bringing his powerhouse guitar and gospel-infused vocals to the stage.

Also at 7 p.m., Laurie Ann and Midnight Slim play the Pennings Farm Market. At 8 p.m., Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute takes over the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road), offering an authentic recreation of the Bee Gees’ greatest hits. To end the evening, One Night Only brings danceable fun to Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St., Florida) at 8:30 p.m.

