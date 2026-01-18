Music for the Week

Saturday, Jan. 24

Starting at 2 p.m., DnA brings their eclectic mix of tunes to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road). Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) welcomes The Georgia 5 for a high-energy ’80s night starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) hosts Almost Floyd, covering favorite hits from the legendary band, while Rob Cannillo and Susan bring their talents to Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St.).

City Winery Hudson Valley (23 Factory St., Montgomery) hosts Neil Berg’s 100 Years of Broadway at 7:30 p.m., recreating iconic moments from The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, CATS, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Jekyll & Hyde.

At the same time, Tangent celebrates Michael’s birthday at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main St.) with high-energy, spot-on rock covers spanning genres, eras, and styles.

Then at 8 p.m., the Ryan Marks Band brings their sound to the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), and closing out the night at 9 p.m., The Tonebenders perform at the Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M).

Sunday, Jan. 25

Folk fans can head to Warwick Valley Winery for a set by Arborline at 2 p.m., while Devin Daversa brings a solo performance to Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.).

At 3 p.m., County One performs favorite covers at Tin Barn Brewing, while JP Conques spends the afternoon at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Road).

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Some Guys and a Broad make their 2026 debut for Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm at 4 p.m. If you’re looking to jam, head to Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) for a jam session hosted by powerhouse singer-songwriter and NYS Blues Hall of Fame artist Willa Vincitore at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 29

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm for another Thursday set at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m. at the Last Whisky Bar, Tee Vee Allstars, featuring Tony Vee on guitar, James Wormworth on drums, and Max Aronov, take over the stage. Meanwhile, Trail’s End Taphouse (1197 NY-17A) hosts its own open jam night.

Friday, Jan. 30

Pennings Farm Market welcomes back the acoustic sounds of Sean O’Flynn at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m. back at Blue Arrow Farm, It’s the first Tee Vee Allstars Blues Invitational of 2026, invited guest stars are Jerry Vivino with special guest Rave Tesar on Keys!

At 7 p.m., enjoy karaoke night at Trail’s End Taphouse, an alternative set by Petey Hop at Meadow Blues Coffee, and dueling pianos at Tin Barn Brewing.

City Winery welcomes Rhett Miller, best known as the front man of Old 97’s, who is touring behind his 10th solo album, “A Lifetime of Riding by Night” - a stripped-down, deeply personal folk/indie-rock record shaped by themes of vulnerability, mortality, and creative surrender, with the Lara Hope Band.

And at 8 p.m., Larry Amato takes over the Last Whisky Bar.

