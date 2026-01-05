Music for the Week

Saturday, Jan. 10

Starting at 5 p.m., Mimicking Mars brings their high-energy rock sound to Rushing Duck Brewing (2 Greycourt Ave.). If you’re looking to get on your feet, head to Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) for another night of Decades of Dance with J.I. Starr, Luau Edition, featuring salsa, disco, freestyle, and more. At the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way), enjoy a soulful set by Smittie & Brandon Sparkman at 8 p.m. Then at 9 p.m., High Noon brings their country tunes to the stage at the Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M).

Sunday, Jan. 11

City Winery Hudson Valley (23 Factory St.) welcomes Pure Soul Brunch, presenting a special Sade tribute at 12 p.m. Experience the timeless elegance of Sade as the group reimagines her intimate hits. At Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.), Dean Scala delivers a solo afternoon set beginning at 2 p.m. Later, at 3 p.m., enjoy acoustic melodies from Sean O’Flynn at the Last Whisky Bar, or head to Tin Barn Brewing for your favorite cover tunes by The Sugar Beets.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Danny C.’s concert series continues with a double feature at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road). The Rich Meyer Show kicks off the night at 5 p.m. with “One Man, One Guitar, One Good Time,” followed by Steel taking the stage at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15

Back at Blue Arrow Farm, Felix and the Cats return to the stage at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Route One brings their nostalgic tunes to the Last Whisky Bar starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16

Pennings Farm Market welcomes the Winter Humpert Duo back to the market at 5 p.m., while Brotherhood rocks out at Tin Barn Brewing starting at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., Dean Shot & His Dynamic Trio bring a lively set to the Last Whisky Bar. Also at 8 p.m., Let’s Groove, The Nation’s #1 Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band, takes over Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Road) with electrifying performances of favorites like “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and “Reason.”

