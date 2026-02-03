Music for the Week

Saturday, Feb. 7

Start your afternoon with the eclectic duo sounds of The Harrisons at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road).

Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass) hosts Floyd Pink at 6 p.m., delivering the best cover tunes from the legendary band.

FJ: A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey takes over Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd.) at 7 p.m. From heartwarming power ballads like “Faithfully” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” to anthems such as “Feels Like the First Time,” this infectious show celebrates two iconic stadium rock bands.

At 8 p.m., The Pub Band hits the stage at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way) with ’60s and ’70s blues, soul, and rock ’n’ roll.

Then at 9 p.m., close out the night at the Captain’s Table (547 NY-17M) with Terranova, or head to Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N. Main St.) for a set by the Bendy Effect, featuring Hudson Valley favorites John Bendy (lead guitar), Mike Bendy (bass), Michael Purcell (keys), and Kenrick McBean (percussion).

Sunday, Feb. 8

Warwick Valley Winery welcomes the Ryan Marks Band for an afternoon cover set at 2 p.m. Meanwhile, Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center hosts The Sock Hop. Dress in your best ’50s style and Jitterbug, Twist, and Hand Jive the day away starting at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Cassidy Rain takes the stage at Last Whisky Bar for a solo set.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Danny C’s February Fun at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Road) kicks off at 4 p.m. with Hudson Blue. It’s also NERD Night, with prizes for the best nerds.

Thursday, Feb. 12

Back at Blue Arrow Farm, Felix and the Cats bring their best tunes to the stage at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13

Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave.) features N.J. singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Garrett Gardner at 7 p.m.

At the same time, Emo Night kicks off at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.). Get ready to sing along to your favorite throwback emo tunes starting at 7 p.m.

At Last Whisky Bar, the Jennie Callabatisto Duo performs at 8 p.m.

