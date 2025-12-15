Music for the Week

Saturday, Dec. 20

Saturday offers a packed, genre-spanning day across the region, beginning at 1 p.m. with a World Premiere 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society (366 Main St., Goshen). This free screening showcases a beautifully produced concert film by videographer Philip Miller, featuring classical performances by Juilliard-trained Grand Scholarship recipients Ryan Soeyadi (piano) and Esther Chae (cello), alongside accomplished artists Charles Mokotoff (classical guitar), international baritone John Cimino, and Hudson Valley favorite E’lissa Jones.

Folk and Americana fans can head to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Road) at 2 p.m. for Arborline, while country takes over Tin Barn Brewing at 6 p.m. with Kickin’ Nash (62 Kings Hwy Bypass).

Also at 6 p.m., TJ Santiago delivers a solo set at Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.).

Holiday cheer ramps up at 7 p.m. with an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY-17A), featuring live music by Ryan Marks. Songwriters and acoustic music lovers won’t want to miss the 182nd Music for Humanity Free Performance Night at Noble Coffee Roasters at 7:30 p.m. (3020 NY-207, Campbell Hall), featuring folk, jazz, and story-driven songwriting from Kurt Henry, Lisa Markley, and Stuart Kabak. Late-night options include The Harrisons at Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. (45 Woodlands Way), high-energy rock from Rated R Band at Barrel 28 at 8:30 p.m. (28 N. Main St.), Hudson Blue at The Captain’s Table at 9 p.m. (547 NY-17M), and Brotherhood’s “Winter Break” show at Mattingly’s Tavern at 9 p.m. (16 N. Main St.).

Sunday, Dec. 21

At 2 p.m., Dean Scala brings acoustic favorites to Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike), while OMG serves up jam-driven grooves at Warwick Valley Winery at the same time. The afternoon continues at 3 p.m. with fun, crowd-pleasing covers from Good Time Charlie at Last Whisky Bar, party anthems from Lotion at Tin Barn Brewing, and energetic rock from Release the Houndz at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd.).

Friday, Dec. 26

Friday delivers a post-holiday night out filled with live music across styles. The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with the Bski Duo at Pennings Farm Cidery, and Floyd cover selections from Floyd Pink at Tin Barn Brewing. Singer-songwriter fans can catch the Rachel Leeya Duo at 7 p.m. at the Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S.), followed by a lively night scene featuring Bendy Brothers & Antoine Cara at Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m. and Driving Kim Crazy bringing high-energy rock to Barrel 28 at 8:30 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.