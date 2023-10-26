Museum Village Playhouse to present ‘Hocus Croakus’

Muddy Water Players presents Murder Mystery Manhattan’s parody mystery, “Hocus Croakus.” In “Hocus Croakus” the Sanderson sisters have risen from the undead — again — and seek revenge on the families who put them in an early grave. It will be a Halloween to remember when Witchy Winifred’s Book of Spells goes missing and she will stop at nothing to get it back. One of the ghoulish characters doesn’t survive and you help solve the maniacal murder!

This show, directed by Keith Dougherty, is suitable for mature audiences.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. All performances are at The Playhouse at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe. Admission is $26 and includes a dessert at intermission of apple pie, ice cream, iced tea, and coffee.

Reservations are suggested, and seating is limited. Tickets may be obtained from AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at 845-294-9465.

Creative Theatre — Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the Mid-Hudson Valley since 1978.