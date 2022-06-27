“Moon over Buffalo” soon to rise in Monroe

Coming to Monroe is “Moon Over Buffalo,” Ken Ludwig’s comedy, performed by Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players. The story follows George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. As the play begins, they’re performing both “Private Lives” and “Cyrano De Bergerac” in Buffalo. On the brink of a split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee. But much goes wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter’s fiancé and uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf stage-manager mother. Donna Polichetti directs.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 10 at 3 p.m.; Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m.; Thursday, July 21, at 8 p.m.; Friday, July 22, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 23, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 24, at 3 p.m..

All performances are at The Playhouse at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe, N.Y. Admission is $25 and includes dessert at intermission of apple pie, ice cream, iced tea, and coffee. Reservations are required and seating is limited.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players, Inc. is an incorporated, non-profit organization that has been performing in the mid-Hudson since 1978.