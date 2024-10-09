Monroe Food Truck Festival Oct. 19

Get ready for the Monroe Food Truck Festival, slated for Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 61 O&R Road, Monroe. Note, that in a list of fall events published in the Oct. 4 – 10 issue of this paper, the festival was incorrectly listed as happening Oct. 12. But it will be happening the following week!

The festival will include a variety of food truck vendors, plus live entertainment throughout the day. Some of the locally run favorites slated to be at the festival include the food trucks of 876 Jerk, Allan’s Falafel, Chick Magnet, Crave NY Wings, Empanada Master, and Smoke Factory, as well as several new food trucks ready to serve up some tasty treats.

The festival will also feature fun games for the kids, including hay rides and a pumpkin patch. The festival will benefit the Monroe-Woodbury Rotary Club.

Live entertainment schedule:

Identity Crisis — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ladies of the 80s — 12:15 to 2 p.m.

Dali Blu Band — 2:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Guilty as Hell — 4 to 6 p.m.