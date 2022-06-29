Midsummer Night Swing at West Point

The West Point Band continues their Music Under the Stars concert series with “Midsummer Night’s Swing,” an evening of jazz classics from the Great American Songbook. The music of Benny Goodman, Count Basie, George Gershwin, Thad Jones, and others will be featured on Saturday, July 9 at 7:30, at the Trophy Point Amphitheater in a free performance open to all.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization. For concert information, cancellations, and updates, call 845.938.2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following the band on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter