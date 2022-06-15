Mayor reminds of Wee Wah Park Beach Club rules

Tuxedo Park Mayor David McFadden wants to remind the community about Wee Wah Park swimming rules. Swimming season for Wee Wah Park & Beach Club will be open through September 5, 2022, at 8:00 PM. The Wee Wah Park & Beach Club is for members only, he says.

Who can swim and when the Park can be used fall into two “buckets”: 1) Village residents with and without Club membership and 2) Grandfathered Hamlet Members from 2019

Non-member Village residents can use the Park from sunrise to 1:00 p.m. and after 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Swimming during these times is not permitted because no lifeguard is on duty.

Non-member Village residents must vacate the facilities by 1:00 p.m. daily so that paid members can have full use of the facility, 1:00-8:00 p.m. Village residents who have purchased a membership can use the Park from sunrise until 11:00 p.m. and swim between 1:00 and 8:00 p.m. when the lifeguard is on duty.

Grandfathered Hamlet Members may only use the Park between 1:00 PM and after 8:00 PM. The only time swimming in the lake is allowed (unless you own waterfront property or are an owner’s guest on Wee Wah Lake) is between 1:00 and 8:00 p.m. when the lifeguard is on duty, though no swimming is allowed beyond the roped area.