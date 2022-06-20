Many dramatic feats at Little Feet Theater lately

Orange County School of Dance has had many busy feet in their Little Feet Theater lately, as dance camp sessions provide frequent shows. They had 17 performances there in the past six weeks, which included two showings of the comedy, Crabcakes and Murder; two performances of the musical, Into the Woods, Jr.; five annual dance performances; the Wizard of Oz Ballet, presented twice; and five spring music recitals.

Performances will continue throughout the summer at the end of each camp week and will conclude with a full theatrical performance at the end of July. For more information about the programs, contact Joanna Markowitz at orangedanceschool@gmail.com or 845-782-2482.