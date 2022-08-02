Managing pandemic depression presentation on Zoom

The Hudson Valley Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs is holding a series of health lectures to educate the community on important health issues . The Bart Bookman Community Education Program next talk is “Managing Depression Through the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

The speaker is Hal K. Marcus,who will be introduced by Stephe Sturman, President of the Hudson Valley Region Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs .

He will talk about those who suffer from depression, how they are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and how they manage their treatment during the pandemic. Marcus will also discuss the 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide and the 35% increase in suicides and drug overdoses in the US .

Marcus has a degree in clinical psychology from Loyola University in Baltimore. He has been a professional educator and consultant in private practice in Middletown since 1987. He is a Master’s Level Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor (Master CASAC) with the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Support (OASAS).

The program includes time for questions and answers. This virtual Zoom program is free and open to the community