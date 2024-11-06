Madams, Mobster and Murders of the Hudson Valley

The next meeting of the Woodbury Historical Society will feature a presentation by author and historian Anthony Musso titled “Madams, Mobsters, and Murders of the Hudson Valley. The presentation will show “a true reflection of the darker side of life in a region otherwise known for its tranquil beatury.”

This unique lecture will take place Sunday, November 10, at 2 p.m. at the Town of Woodbury Senior Center at 16 County Route 105, Highland Mills. Light refreshments will be served. For questions, call 845-928-6770 or email woodbury1889@optonline.net.