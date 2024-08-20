Krishna Leela Dance Drama taking place Aug. 31

The East-West School of Dance will be performing another dance drama to the delight of audiences. On Saturday, August 31, the school will showcase the Krishna Leela Dance Drama, directed and choreographed by Pandit Satya Narayana Charka.

According to Charka, the performance will include colorful scenes from the life of Krishna, from his early years and mischievous childhood to the culmination in the Maharaas, as well as his cosmic dance with the Gopikas — all presented in the Kathak dance style of North India.

The show will take place at the Blue Sky Center, Ananda Ashram, at 13 Sapphire Road in Monroe from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission requires a donation to the school upon entry. For more information, call 845-782-5575/646-489-7790 or visit anandaashram.org.