June 8 at SLPAC: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder will take the stage at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 8.

Ricky Skaggs counts the current configuration of Kentucky Thunder among the best group of musicians he has ever worked with.

“This group of guys meets my approval every night,” Skaggs said. “Each and every one of the pickers in Kentucky Thunder totally amazes me in every show...and that, to me, outweighs any award we could ever win.”

The all-star lineup of Kentucky Thunder includes Russ Carson on the banjo, Jake Workman as the lead guitarist, Dennis Parker on guitar with baritone vocals, Gavin Kelso on the bass, Mike Rogers on guitar with tenor vocals and Billy Contreras on the fiddle.

Ricky, a 15-time Grammy Award winner, struck his first chords on a mandolin over 60 years ago, and continues to do his part to lead the roots revival in music. With 12 consecutive Grammy-nominated classics behind him, all from his own Skaggs Family Records label, the diverse and masterful tones made by Skaggs come from a life dedicated to playing music that is both fed by the soul and felt by the heart.

Tickets for the concert, happening June 8 at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, are available on Ticketmaster, and through the box offices at the Orange County Fair Speedway and Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center.