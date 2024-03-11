JCC Rockland announces 21st annual International Jewish Film Festival

JCC Rockland’s International Jewish Film Festival returns this year to an in-person format, with 12 films to be aired at the Regal Nanuet (6201 Fashion Dr, Nanuet) from March 21 to April 18.

According to the organizers, the festival’s primary objective is to “construct bridges connecting the Jewish community and their neighbors,” serving as a platform for “the international cinematic exploration and celebration of Jewish and Israeli life, encompassing culture, identity, diversity, complexity, and history.”

This year’s film selection includes dramas, documentaries, and comedies. The festival will host filmmakers, actors, writers, and experts in various fields such as law, politics, and culture who will contextualize the films in post-screening forums.

For the full list of films and to purchase tickets, visit jccrockland.eventive.org or contact 845-362-4400.