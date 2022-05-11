Hudson Valley writer to hold writing workshops at Harriman Cafe

Calling All Writers:

Writing Workshops Are Coming To Monroe/Harriman

Hudson Valley Writer to Hold a Series of Workshops in July and August at Harriman Café

6-part series starts July 7, 2022

May 4, 2022, Monroe, NY – Long time Hudson Valley writer, MJ Hanley-Goff, will hold a series of six writing workshops at the Kulture Café in Harriman, a new coffee shop. The series will focus on creative writing tips and memoir writing, while students work on their own writing projects.

“I’ve learned that writers need a place to be inspired,” says Hanley-Goff, who has written for multiple publications, including Orange Magazine, the Times Herald-Record and Hudson Valley magazine, among others, “and this new Café in Harriman offers the perfect ambiance.”

The café has a book-themed interior, with shelves of books for sale, notebooks, pens and pads.

“Plus,” says Hanley-Goff, “the best coffee and muffins, which always inspires a writer.”

Having successfully completed writing workshops at area libraries, Hanley-Goff wants to create a regular place for writers, to work on their projects, to share their drafts, and be in the company of other writers.

“I hope this introductory summer series will be the catalyst for regular workshops throughout the year,” she said.

Kulture Café owners Aida and Justine look forward to collaborating and seeing their place become a home for writers.

The workshop dates are July 7, 14, 28 and August 4, 11, 18, from 5 to 7p.m. The Kulture Café is located at 2 North Main Street, Harriman. Sessions are $15 each, $20 at the door, and $80 for the entire series. Attendees will be able to purchase goodies at a discount, and there will be raffles at each workshop.

For more information and to register, contact MJ Hanley-Goff at mjgoff758@gmail.com, or phone 845-590-4449.

Author and writing coach, MJ Hanley-Goff has been writing professionally for almost thirty years. Her career began at Newsday and then went on to other New York publications like the Times Herald-Record, Photo News, Woodbury Gazette, Monroe Magazine, Orange Magazine, and Hudson Valley magazine. Former editor of Hudson Valley Parent magazine, she also contributed stories to AAA’s Car & Travel, and Tri-County Woman, and has been a feature writer for WomanAroundTown.com since its inception in 2009.

As founder of MJWRITES, INC., she’s self-published two books, and offers writing workshops to all, and college essay help to high school students. She’s guided multiple new authors as they completed their first books, among them: Born Perfect by Cheryl Worzala-Grogin; My Hall of Memories: From The Clydebank Blitz to TWA Flight 800 by Dominick Kelly; and Life Is A Highway by Steven J. Pavia, DC.

“All of us have a writer within, and we all have a story to share,” says Hanley-Goff.

###

.