Hudson Valley Jazzwomen returns to Orange Hall

SUNY Orange will be hosting a free performance by the Hudson Valley Jazzwomen on Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Orange Hall on the Middletown campus. Hudson Valley Jazzwomen, established in 2023, is a collective of women jazz artists appearing in combos and ensembles of varying sizes throughout the Hudson River Valley and beyond. The quartet will perform favorites from the American Songbook and popular jazz standards and show tunes, as well as a few pieces by female composers.

The quartet this year is comprised of two originals and two newcomers: founding member Kim Peralta on drums, returning pianist Megumi Kinoshita, “windwoman” Lois Hicks-Wozniak (sax and flute), and bassist Jennifer Vincent.

Peralta plays in several venues in the New York-New Jersey region as a member of Hudson Valley Jazzwomen, Blue Hearts Jazz Group, and Unidos Latin Jazz Band. She is a life-long musician who began drumming in Cuba as a student of Alejandro Aguiar, from 2017 to 2020. From 2021 to 2024 she performed with the SUNY Orange Jazz Ensemble.

Besides teaching physics at SUNY Orange, classically trained pianist Kinoshita plays in the SUNY Jazz Ensemble. In addition, she gigs around the Orange County area.

Hicks-Wozniak — also known as the Saxophone Lady — plays her saxophone and flute up and down the area. She has performed and recorded with several orchestras and was principal saxophonist with the New Jersey Wind Symphony from 2005 to 2018. From 1996 to 2004 she served as a saxophonist with the United States Military Academy Band. Over the years, she has been the soloist with many orchestras. Presently, Hicks-Wozniak maintains an active schedule as a performer and clinician, appearing as guest soloist with high school, university, and community ensembles.

Vincent has played several times at SUNY Orange as the bassist in the Willie Martinez y La Familia Sextet. She has played and toured with Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln, Son Sublime, the Xavier Cougat Orchestra, the Roberto Rodriguez Septet, Carmen Lundy, Harry Whitteaker, Jon Hendricks, and the Duke Ellington Orchestra. She is also a classically trained cellist who enjoys playing music that utilizes West African, Japanese, and Middle Eastern influences.

Questions may be addressed to Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu. Check out the Cultural Affairs website at sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.

Free parking is available in lot one which is adjacent to Orange Hall and located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview avenues on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange.