Hudson Valley Dance Theatre to perform ‘The Nutcracker Short and Sweet’

The Hudson Valley Dance Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker Short & Sweet” is not too short, but certainly very sweet. The performers will dance an hour-long narrated version of popular scenes from the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” right here in the Hudson Valley.

“The Nutcracker Short & Sweet” is suitable for ages 3 and up. The performance is narrated from the point of view of “Clara.” This year will also include a sensory-friendly performance.

The Hudson Valley Dance Theatre will present two performances on Sunday, December 8 at The Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre (1008 Brown Street, Peekskill). The 1 p.m. show will be the sensory-friendly performance and the 5 p.m. performance will be a family-friendly show. Advance ticket sales are available from The Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre website: paramounthudsonvalley.com. Tickets are $20 for children and $25 for adults.

The Hudson Valley Dance Theatre began rehearsals for this year’s performance in September. The members of the junior and senior companies range in age from 7 to 17 years old and travel from Monroe, Central Valley, Cornwall, Newburgh, New Windsor, and Highland Falls. Eva Guzman and Hayley Rutenber will perform the role of Clara, Seamus Smith and Damian Caluori with be the Nutcrackers, Sophia Pesci will be the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Beth Maurer will narrate the production.

Under the artistic direction of Aggie Kimple, the 2024 Hudson Valley Dance Theatre presentation of “The Nutcracker Short & Sweet” was choreographed by Ann Cerone, Louisa Flaningam, Aggie Kimple, Anastasia Edson, and Helen McLennan.

Founded in 1986, the Hudson Valley Dance Theatre is a not-for profit corporation registered by the NYS Department of Education.