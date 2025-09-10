Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series each week

Danny C’s TGIW Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series happens every Wednesday night at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road in Pine Island, rain or shine.

Enjoy a different band with a hot rod cruise night each week with food trucks and two cocktail bars. Enjoy classic, vintage, trucks, as well as modern, hot rods, rat rods, gassers, special interest muscle cars and domestic vehicles.

Gates Open at 4 p.m. for Hot Rods and the band plays from 6 to 9pm. A $5 donation goes towards Blue Arrow’s animal rescue.

Upcoming Bands include Hurley Mountain Highway on Sept. 17 and Duck Face making their first appearance on Sept. 24.

For more information, call (845) 533-3351.