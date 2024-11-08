Heat up your November nights with hot live music

Local bands specializing in rock, funk, country and more will be playing at a variety of local venues in the coming days. Check them out for a fun break from this week’s news cycle.

Saturday, November 9

Starting at 2 p.m., Avenue will perform pop tunes at Clearview Vineyard (35 Clearview Lane, Warwick), and Soul Purpose will bring New Orleans-inspired funk, soul, and swing to Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) for a $5 cover, included with U-Pick apple reservations. Lucky House rocks New York Roots Rock ‘n’ Roll at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery (114 Little York Rd., Warwick) at 2 p.m., while the legendary Slam Allen takes the stage at 3 p.m. at Meadow Blues (8 Greycourt Avenue, Chester) with a powerful mix of blues, soul, R&B, and rock ‘n’ roll.

Evening performances begin at 6 p.m. with Action Park debuting their ‘80s show band at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester), and Infrequent Fridays delivering jazzy, soulful grooves to Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave., New Hampton). At 7 p.m., Peter Baron’s tribute to Peter Frampton takes the stage, promising an authentic experience celebrating Frampton’s legacy. This electrifying performance captures the spirit of their shared musical history, making it a must-see for classic rock lovers at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island). Tickets are available at bluearrowfarm.com.

At 8 p.m., Good Time Charlie performs at Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick), while Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show takes the stage at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Chester), complete with vintage costumes and gear. Tickets can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com. Rounding out the night, Whiskey Crossing delivers country favorites at 8:30 p.m. at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida), and Bendy Effect brings groovy jams to Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida) at 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 10

This Sunday kicks off with live music at 1 p.m. with the Mike Jackson Trio playing at the Cove Castle (13 Castle Ct., Greenwood Lake), featuring Mike Jackson on guitar, Joe Vincent Tranchina on keyboards, and Steve Rubin on drums. At 2 p.m. Sons of Hudson performs in the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick), while Smokin’ Buddy Steve Wells plays classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard. Over at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, Carnaby St. transports listeners to the British music scene of the 1960s. Also at 2 p.m., Vera and the Force takes the stage at Tin Barn Brewing, delivering Southern rock and rock ‘n’ roll.

At 3 p.m., head to The Last Whisky Bar for a laid-back set from Mingo Lodge & Dan Merryman, closing out the afternoon with an eclectic mix of sounds and styles.

Wednesday, November 13

This Wednesday, catch Andrew Jordan’s Mid-Week Music Session at Meadow Blues at 6 p.m. Known for his creative loops and grooves, Jordan brings unique arrangements of classic funk and soul.

Thursday, November 14

At 7 p.m., enjoy an evening with Cassidy Rain at The Last Whisky Bar, showcasing a soulful blend of blues, folk, and rock ‘n’ roll.

Friday, November 15

Starting at 6 p.m., the Delear Brothers bring their signature sound to Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms. At 7 p.m., catch Big Soda & Special K performing soulful tunes at Pennings Farm Market, while Shea Fleury returns to Mattingly’s Tavern for another lively set.

The night continues at 8 p.m. with the Tee Vee All Star Band at The Last Whisky Bar, where Tony Vee hosts a rotating lineup of top Hudson Valley musicians for an unscripted mix of classic rock, blues, country, and R&B covers, plus classic TV show themes. Also at 8 p.m., the Beatles vs. Stones show celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Beatles’ arrival in America with an epic battle-of-the-bands featuring the biggest hits from these two legendary groups (tickets at sugarloafpacny.com). For a unique experience, head to Barrel 28 at 8:30 p.m. for 1NO (One Night Only), a high-energy party rock duo delivering a memorable performance.