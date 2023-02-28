Greenwood Lake. Matt Munisteri Trio to perform at The Cove Castle March 5

The Matt Munisteri Trio - featuring Sean Cronin on bass and Aaron Thurston on drums - will perform at The Cove Castle, 13 Castle Court in Greenwood Lake on March 5 from 1-4 p.m.

Munisteri is a singer, a songwriter, and a nationally recognized guitarist whose wide-ranging work in the Jazz and American Roots idioms has put this native New Yorker on the road in the U.S. and around the world for the past two decades.

Whether swinging out on songs both funny and poignant with his his own bands; testing his chops with virtuosos like violinist Mark O’Connor; lighting up recordings by singer-songwriters like Loudon Wainwright or Kat Edmonson; or delving into deep cuts from the American songbook with iconic jazz singers like “Little” Jimmy Scott and Catherine Russell, Munisteri is always dazzling and funky, bluesy and rhapsodic, and reliably beyond category.

He has been called one of New York’s top vintage guitar stylists by Downbeat magazine and praised for his lyrics by The Village Voice.

For more about Munisteri, log onto http://mattmunisteri.com/about/.