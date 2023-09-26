Friends of Sterling Forest announce two guided hikes

The Friends of Sterling Forest (FSF), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that works to protect and preserve the many treasures within Sterling Forest State Park, recently announced a couple of upcoming events sure to pique the interest of history and nature lovers.

Each of these events are open to the public and free of charge; however, a $5 donation per person is requested. Advance registration is required for all programs, call 845-351-5907 to register.

Family Friendly Walk to Sterling Lake Beach

On Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m., join the FSF for a walk along Sterling Lake. This hike includes a stroll past historical landmarks and the area’s natural beauty. Bring water and a snack for a picnic at the beach.

Wawayanda Furnace

On Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. anyone interested can tag along with FSF members at Wawayanda State Park for a guided tour led by Doc Bayne, who will share what he has learned about the Wawayanda charcoal blast furnace, constructed between 1845 and 1846 by Oliver Ames and his three sons, and the little village that once surrounded it. Meet at Wawayanda State Park Office, just a short distance in from the main entrance to the park, located at 885 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, NJ.

Wear footwear appropriate for hiking on uneven terrain and bring water and snacks. FSF walks will include stops along the way to interpret natural and historic features. For more information, email friendsofsterlingforest@gmail.com.