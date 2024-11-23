Food Truck Festival announces winter dates

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will hold its eighth annual winter event, “Trucks N Trees,” at Mountain Lake Park on December 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and December 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This community fundraising event is presented by Warwick nonprofit Small Things Inc.; proceeds help provide toys and Christmas trees to local families in need, according to the organizers.

Sponsor opportunities are available. Families and businesses who sponsor at the $100 level will be recognized via an “Elf-on-a-Shelf” display at the event.

The festival will feature several food truck offerings, along with local craft beverages, and local artisans and makers showcasing unique gifts and crafts. Plus, Santa Claus will be spreading holiday cheer throughout the weekend.

Christmas trees will be available for purchase as well. Tree sale proceeds benefit local families. Tree quantities are limited, so presale orders are encouraged.

Patrons are also invited to bring non-perishable food items, new children’s socks and unwrapped toys, which the organizers say will be distributed through local organizations that help families in the community.

General admission is free. For more information, sponsor opportunities, and Christmas tree presales, visit warwickfoodtruckfestival.com.