Fedigan and Friends art exhibit

Fedigan and Friends, the new show at the Mindy Ross Gallery, in Kaplan Hall at SUNY Orange, is a group show comprised of nine artists from Newburgh and nearby whose specialties are works in pastel or oil. Land and river scapes, still lifes, and portraits make for an interesting and enjoyable group of artworks which complement each other.

Participating artists include:

Gayle Clark Fedigan, Sandy Brandman, Cathy Cahill, Jo Ann Johnson, Lily Norton, Cathy Prager, Ann Marie Silvani, Robert Trondsen, and Barbara Valentino

The art reception is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 7 from 2 to 4:30pm. Pianist Geoff Hamburg will play during the reception. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

The show officially runs from Friday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Oct. 10. Gallery hours are Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mindy Ross Gallery is located in Kaplan Hall, 73 First St., Newburgh where free and secure parking is available.

For more information, log onto www.sunyorange.edu/cultural affairs or email cultural@sunyorange.edu.