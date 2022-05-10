Explore 18th century daily life at Hathorn house on Founders’ Day

Friends of Hathorn will present a Founders’ Day living history event on the grounds of the Old Stone House Inn on May 21. Visit the historic Gen.John Hathorn home for a day of exploring daily life in the late 18th century, focusing on Hathorn’s militia and all the people of the area during the Revolution.

This year’s theme is “Boundaries and Breaking Points”, an interactive campus of reenactors, performers, and educators exploring the physical, political, and social boundaries that shaped the world of the Founding Generation. Special guests: The 5th NY Regiment; Evan Pritchard of the Center for Algonquin Culture; John Muller, surveyor of the Corps of Engineers, Kings Army in America; and the Kemyndable Flute Trio showing styles of music enjoyed by different social groups of the time.

This free family friendly event is sponsored by grants from the the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area and Humanities NY, and hosted by The Old Stone House Inn. For more information visitbit.ly/FoundersDayHathorn or emailhathornhouse@gmail.com