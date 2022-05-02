Event spotlights movies made in Monroe

The Monroe Historical Society will showcase little known local history in its program,, “Movies Made in Monroe,” at Monroe Town Hall on May 14. Most of these films were part of the “This is America” series made by RKO-Pathe across the country and overseas.

The historical society has preserved a number of these films, and they will be shown free to the public. Reservations are not required.

The following news story, indicating Monroe’s appeal to film makers, was written in 1948 by Jack Gaver, United Press correspondent, following the release of “Letter to a Rebel.”

New York, July 12, 1948 - One movie maker who doesn’t lose sleep over budget and temperament matters is Larry O’Reilly. He has the Town of Monroe, NY, at his beck and call, and no one here bothers him about pay, camera angles or Hollywood screen tests.

Without knowing it, movies-goers have had glimpses of Monroe on the screen three times in recent years in the shots made by O’Reilly for RKO-Pathe. Now fully identified and with a complete picture to itself, Monroe is becoming a well advertised small town.



