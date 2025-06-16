etheReality show from June 21

Ann Street Gallery announces its summer exhibition, etheReality: from breath to air, and back. It will open on June 21 and run through Sunday, August 31 at 104 Ann St. in Newburgh. An opening reception will be held Saturday, June 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Curated by gallery director Alison McNulty, etheReality is a group exhibition of works by Bel Falleiros, Ghost of a Dream, Sanie Irsay, Mollie McKinley, Jason Mitcham, Megan Pahmier, Linda Stillman, and Amy Talluto. across various media that consider the cyclical, interconnected and often intangible relationship between individuals and the collective.

The show attempts to locate contemporary human reality in the murky, haunted spaces between our cumulative acts of destruction and a shared atmosphere of grief and loss, while offering glimpses of inspiration in connection to each other and the natural world. How is breath tied to time and place? How do our everyday actions and habits co-create a vast cosmic phenomenon that echoes through the ether and implicates us in its return.

Additional programming will be announced and exhibition details and updates can be found at annstreetgallery.org or on Instagram @annstreetgallery.

The exhibition is free and open to the public every Saturday and Sunday from 1-5.m., with additional times available by appointment. Opening Reception: Saturday, June 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Extended hours for Upstate Art Weekend (July 17 – Monday, July 21) are from 12 to 5 p.m.