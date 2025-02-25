Enjoy Saint Patrick’s Day classics on the cello

Alex Prizgintas has announced two upcoming performances celebrating Irish heritage. Using his electrified cello, Prizgintas will perform reels and jigs along with gigues and traditional Irish tunes. It even features a hit from the Irish rock Group U2, “With or Without You,” signatures from Bing Crosby such as “When Irish Eyes are Smiling,” and the hymn “Be Thou My Vision.”

The first performance will take place at the Woodbury Public Library in Highland Mills on Monday, March 10 at 6 p.m. The second performance will take place at the Tuxedo Public Library on Sunday, March 16 at 3 p.m. (Register for the event on each library’s website.)

As part of his performance, Prizgintas will also reveal some of the back stories of the songs he plays.

To learn more and see other video samples of his music and lectures, visit alexprizgintas.com.