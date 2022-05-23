Eighth Annual Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina revelry in August at Museum Village

Monroe NY -Every year the American Latino Coalition celebrates “family, faith and country,” says Ruben Estrada, chairman and founder of Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina Committee. ”This year is special as we dedicate the 8th Annual Hudson Valley Fiesta Latina at Museum Village once again to Puerto Rico via Helping Hands for Puerto Rico, as help is still needed for damage from Hurricane Maria and earthquakes.”

On Saturday, August 27, the Fiesta will take place at Museum Village in Monroe. Orange County Ironworks, Walden Savings Bank, SUNY Orange, American Cancer Society, Faith in Motion, Interact Home Care , Alto Music, HealthFirst, Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce, Empire Diner , Buckheit and Partners PC Empanada Master have been among the many local businesses and outside sponsors who made this event possible.

A variety of activities and games are planned, along with appearances by noted speakers, book giveaways, vendors, food trucks, live salsa music by Cuboricuba and more. This free event will run from 10:00 a.m. until 7 p.m. on the Museum Village grounds. Free Admission and Free Parking.

The committee this year is recognizing Jose A Gomerez, City of Newburgh police commissioner, for his leadership as the first Latino police commissioner of a major city in New York State and the Hudson Valley by presenting him with the annual “Con Orgullo Lo Nuestro Award.”

Also, the event will include a 65th Infantry Regiment “Borinqueneers” exhibit on the all Puerto Rican Army unit, a reading and book signing of “Shifting Shadows,” by best selling author Herman Mendoza.

Families are encouraged to come and bring children to learn about about Latin culture and American history and have fun with face painting, food trucks, refreshment booths and vendors.

All the proceeds go to support Museum Village.