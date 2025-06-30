Dance, theater, art, music

Orange County School of Dance of Monroe & Highland Mills - a conservatory of Fine Arts that offers dance, theater, art and private music lessons - will present 36 performances in a year.

Many of the performances will be in the Little Feet Theater in Monroe and one will be held at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Upcoming performances showcase students who attended the schools’ arts, dance and theater summer intensives.

Celebrating 39 years in business, the school has faculty who have performed professionally at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, throughout Europe and have won numerous performing and teaching awards.

For more information or to learn how to host a performance at your venue, log onto www.ocschoolofdance.com, email orangedanceschool@gmail.com, or call Joanna Markowitz at (845) 782-2482.